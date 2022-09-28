Telangana

Officers transferred in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate 

The Hyderabad City Police effected transfer of 247 officers of various stations and gave them in new postings on Wednesday.

The list of officials includes: 119 police constables, 49 head constables, 34 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, seven Inspectors (SHOs), eight Detective Inspectors, 10 Traffic Inspectors and 20 Inspectors of other units.

Constables and ASIs who worked for more than five years in Law & Order and traffic police stations or seven years in L&O Zone, SHOs, DIs and other Inspectors who completed three years of tenure in their present postings were transferred in the exercise.


