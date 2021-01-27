Telangana

Officer from TS bags Vishisht Seva Medal

Vishnubhotla Nagaraj Srinivas, an Air Force officer from Telangana, was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the President as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Mr. Srinivas rose to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal on July 1 last year, the first from the State to do so.

Mr. Srinivas was commissioned into the accounts branch of Indian Air Force in 1985 after undergoing training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Born in Warangal in 1963, he did his schooling in Warangal and Hyderabad and graduated from the Osmania University in 1983.

He holds a post graduate degree in business administration and Masters in Defence & Strategic Studies from Madras University besides a degree in law from the Delhi University.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:45:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/officer-from-ts-bags-vishisht-seva-medal/article33679514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY