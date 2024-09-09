ADVERTISEMENT

Office-bearers of PRSI Hyderabad chapter elected

Published - September 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Hyderabad chapter has re-elected journalism educator and senior communication professional S. Ramu as chairman for two more years. Other members including, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University’s assistant professor K. Yadagiri as secretary, B. Mahesh (Speed Infra) vice-chairman and V. Bhujanga Rao (Cotton Association) treasurer, were re-elected. St.Joseph’s Degree and PG College faculty member Aparna Rajhans is the joint secretary while other executive committee members are: SCR PRO Rajesh Kalayana, NMDC’s Ch.Srinivasa Rao, PJTS Agricultural University PRO V.Sudhakar, P. Linga Reddy of T-Sats, PSR Murthy (Banking) and Dr Sajida Khan (TV and Film industry), said a press release on Monday.

