Offences against women rose in Warangal

The overall crime rate under Warangal Police Commissionerate in 2019 has come down but the crime against women increased.

The year-end note released by the Police Department shows that one of the most heinous crimes in which a nine-month-old was raped and murdered took place in June. However, the police were successful in getting conviction to the accused in less than 50 days. While there is a 21% increase in the crimes against women, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said most of these cases were related to the domestic harassment. Overall in 13 cases, 38 accused were handed life imprisonment and one got the death penalty.

However, the number of sexual assault cases increased when compared to the previous year. While 51 cases were registered in 2018, the number increased to 70 this year. Domestic harassment cases increased from 270 to 463 this year. Overall, the crimes against women which was 764 in 2018 increased to 971 in 2019.

Mr Ravinder said they were successful in bringing down the cases related to chain snatching, robbery, murders and major crimes by installing 23,909 CCTV cameras. In fact, 74 cases this year were solved by using video evidence from the cameras. The number of people who died during this year in accidents or murders is 352, a decrease from last year’s 419.

The police commissioner said they were also successful in utilising the social media and technology to get closer to the public. A total of 486 complaints were received from Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp this year and 479 were solved with nine cases still pending. From the Hawk Eye mobile app, 111 complaints were received and 97 of them were addressed. 78,154 distress calls were recorded on the emergency number ‘100’.

While the drunken driving cases booked came down this year to 9089, the number of people who were jailed in these cases increased to 711. With the help of the speed guns set up by the police, 43,819 cases were booked and notices for fines to the tune of ₹ 4,53,52,665 were served.