Off on a lacklustre note in old Khammam district

Four book slots for registration of lands in non-Scheduled Areas

The process for online registration of agricultural lands through the newly unveiled Dharani portal started on a rather lacklustre note marred by technical glitches in the former composite Khammam district on Monday.

As many as 36 persons had booked slots for registration of their agricultural lands online from 14 mandals of the total 21 mandals in Khammam district. The remaining seven mandals registered zero slot bookings on the first day, official sources said.

Initial hiccups delayed the online registration process in several mandals till Monday afternoon.

In Khammam rural mandal, the staff at the tahsildar’s office faced some technical issues while processing the slots booked by two villagers from Gudurupadu and Muttagudem villages respectively.

Ten online applications could not be processed due to a technical issue pertaining to “multiple number of gift deeds,” sources added.

In the tribal-dominated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, only four persons from the non-scheduled villages in Aswaraopeta, Burgampadu and Dammapeta mandals booked slots for online land registration through Dharani portal on Monday.

A major part of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district comprising 23 mandals fall under the Fifth Schedule areas, where the Land Transfer Regulation (LTR) Act (1 of 70) and other legislations governing the protection of rights of Adivasis are in force.

Various Adivasi organisations staged a joint protest in Bhadrachalam last month to press for protection of the constitutional rights of tribal people as guaranteed under the Fifth Schedule of Constitution and strict implementation of the LTR Act and the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act, 2006.

They vociferously opposed any move to implement the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and other provisions of the new Revenue Act in the Scheduled Areas of the district.

Activists of Adivasi organisations wanted the authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, to ensure effective implementation of the laws applicable to Schedule Areas to prevent encroachment of tribals’ lands by non-tribals.

When contacted, Khammam Rural Tahsildar/joint sub-registrar Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that a minor technical glitch relating to reverse endorsement cropped up while processing two online applications through Dharani portal in Khammam Rural mandal.

The technical support team has resolved the glitches following which the process went off smoothly, he said.