Of romance, rebellion and restoration

February 10, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

The Corinthian pillars of the centuries-old building look anew. The floor under the portico of the once-endangered structure now shimmers.

The restoration work of the British Residency Building on the premises of the Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad, has taken another step. There’s a spring in conservation architect Sarath Chandra’s step as he takes the stairs to show around the grand building that was the British Government’s calling card in South India. From here, the East India Company and later the British Government ensured that their writ ran large across peninsular India for nearly 140 years. In the night, the twinkling chandelier lights bouncing off the polished floor give a glimpse of the power and pelf of the colonial era.

But this wasn’t always so. For six decades, when the building was the Koti Women’s College, it was made to go to seed. The dungeons under the building were used to store broken furniture as classes functioned in other parts of the building. Students would stop to catch themselves in the grand mirrors of Darbar Hall.

“It was a grand feeling when we climbed up the stairs. From ordinary classrooms in Intermediate College to entering the large airy building with open spaces gave me a sense of empowerment,” says V. Srilatha, who studied at the institution between 1993-95 and later taught political science classes in the same place.

A 20-year effort

“It’s been a 20-year effort. I am glad it has been restored to a great extent despite all the hurdles,” says author William Dalrymple whose book White Mughals published in 2002 created a global buzz about the Residency. The love story of a British soldier with the scion of Hyderabad nobility, their children and untimely death framed by the Palladian mansion had all the makings of a Bollywood blockbuster.

It brought tourists in droves who went back disappointed at the sad state of the building. The same year, damage to the timber structure led to the collapse of one of its halls. The World Monuments Watch put the building on its list of endangered sites, and a ‘condition survey’ was carried out.

It took another decade before the work began on the site, as multiple stakeholders existed. The building was part of an educational institution and a protected site under the Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums. The project’s financiers were other agencies, including the World Monuments Fund (WMF).

“It’s been enormously satisfying to see the building restored from a derelict stage with the collapse of a portion of the western part. The restoration of the decorative elements from the portico to the Darbar Hall took three years”Amita Baig World Monuments Fund

For Amita Baig of WMF, the restoration effort has been a journey from “Oh My God! How are we ever going to restore this!” to “Gosh! Spectacular”. “It’s been enormously satisfying to see the building restored from a derelict stage with the collapse of a portion of the western part. There were large cracks in the western part. We had to make it structurally stable and rebuild it from the inside. The restoration of the decorative elements from the portico to the Darbar Hall took three years,” says Ms. Baig, who oversaw the effort with a $2.5 million spent over a decade.

One of the biggest challenges was the papier mache ceiling of the Darbar Hall with coloured arabesques and geometrical patterns. The restorers used all the pieces that had fallen off and crafted some panels to ensure they looked like the ones they were restoring. All this was on a ceiling that was some 40 feet off the ground.

Choreographed restoration

This choreographed sequence of events that appeared like a ballet helped change the fortunes of the building and its environment. The Residency was built on a parcel of 63 acres, and archival images show how the River Musi lapped its western walls. Now, the building is barely visible from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station Metro station, built in the middle of the river, perhaps at the same location from where Robert Melville Grandly did his 1813 engraving of the Residency from the southern side.

“Conservation effort on a building like this is like surgery. We need to know its status completely. Then we plan what to do with the affected portions,” says Mr. Chandra, who helmed the restoration. “This is a hidden drawbridge. There is another on the Lansdowne Gate (named after the Viceroy) so that the building can be evacuated or reinforcements can be rushed in case of emergency without the soldiers getting on the ground,” says Mr. Chandra as he showed the drawbridge as well as the deadweight used to lower the bridge on steel tracks.

The rebellion that changed it all

These reinforcements, including reinforced walls, slot holes, and metal gates, were built after the July 17, 1857 attack on the Residency Building. In Hyderabad, the 1857 insurrection to free the rebel soldiers locked up in the dungeons did not succeed, as Nizam and his minister Salar Jung decided to side with the British. The only marker to the day is the marble statue outside the building and the name of the road Turrebaz Khan Road. Maulvi Allaudin, who led the revolutionaries’ march from Mecca Masjid via Champa Darwaza and Begum Bazar to the Residency, was packed off to the Cellular Jail in the Andamans.

But the building was forever changed from a graceful grand bungalow to a fortified villa of a besieged people. Another entrance called Roberts Gate was added, named after Lieutenant Fredrick Sleigh Roberts, who played a role in the capture of Delhi after the 1857 battle.

Three years after the first strike on the Residency Building, the Khairunnissa’s mansion called Rang Mahal was razed to the ground. It was deemed ‘immoral’ by a colonial official. Only the entrance was left intact. “We are restoring the entrance. We found traces of the demolished building near the garden. It is axially aligned with the gate and the unfinished gate on the other side,” informs Mr. Chandra. The garden has also been restored using information from archives and literature. It began with the discovery of a fountain.

A garden for senses

“The fountains give the garden a viewpoint, a middle ground and a focus at the end—the Model. The axial alignment clearly suggests that it was to be viewed through mists of water, bringing in a surreal and cool atmosphere in a semi-arid climate,” informs Sriganesh Rajendran, who has helped restore the garden, which now has blossoms. Only a few years earlier, the place was overrun with weeds and spotting snakes here had become a norm. The college officials introduced a few peacocks to handle the snake issue.

“The water feature directly in front of the model does not have a spout like the others. It is very likely a reflecting pool, judging by its scale and proximity. This arrangement also has a historical recall because James Achilles Kirkpatrick is said to have made an oval water basin on the front (North) facade of the Residency where the Italian garden stands. The water fountains of the Rang Mahal garden capture a lost relic, organise space, and provide a sense of delight,” says Mr. Rajendran.

Most of the restoration and conservation effort has been carefully documented. And the journey of a colonial-era building from a scaled model to a college to a university can be seen at the interpretation centre on the upper floor of the building. Curated by Anuradha Naik, the centre places the Residency building in its context with maps, key figures of the era and the British Residents who lived there. She has also authored a book ‘An Architectural Masterpiece in Hyderabad’.

“There are a lot of similarities with Carlton House, the town residence of the Prince of Wales. There are common design elements with the plan of Henry Holland, who was the Architect for the East India Company” Anuradha Naik,Curator of the Residency Building

Between these two efforts is fleshed out another aspect of the Residency Building. How the building scaled up from an ordinary residence for the British Resident in the gardens of Shamshir Jung, a nobleman of Nizam Ali Khan, to the opulent mansion it was at the beginning of the 19th century and how it changed over time. “There are a lot of similarities with Carlton House, the town residence of the Prince of Wales. There are common design elements with the plan of Henry Holland, who was the Architect for the East India Company,” says Ms. Naik, who details the similarities and evolution of the plan.

Cherishing a legacy

The motto in the middle of the pediment of the building, ‘Die et mon droit’, God and My Right in French, has been restored as has been the Old Norse talismanic motto: Honi soit qui mal y pense. Translated, it means ‘shame be to him who thinks evil of it’, something like the writing behind trucks: ‘buri nazar waley tera muh kala’.

But the Residency was built on the banks of a notoriously unpredictable River Musi. On September 28, 1908, the big flood that wreaked havoc across the city left its mark on the British mansion. While the Residency stood firm and the water rose 10 feet per the Empress Gate, the damage was elsewhere. The floodwater wrecked the Assistant Resident’s bungalow. The then Resident, Michael O’Dwyer, recorded how an ox and a cart got swept up and were found halfway up a tree in the Residency area. He went to Bolarum Residency to sleep as the building became uninhabitable. Today, there are six High Flood Markers on the building and surrounding structures, including one on the Empress Gate.

Now as another generation of students walks in, loiters and watches the opulent mansion, they can take pride in how their college building has been restored. At night, the building is lit up, as are the open areas around it. There are plans to allow the hosting of boardroom meetings, corporate gatherings, and evening heritage walks to get a glimpse of life at the beginning of the 19th century. A time when playful fountains created an earthy fragrance that mingled with the smells of jasmine and night queen.

A five-century saga

A chronology of important events that shaped the Residency building to what it is today

1789: First mention of a British Residency in Nizam’s court calendar.

1795: A mahogany seed brought from West Indies is planted in the Rang Mahal area.

1806: The Residency building is completed, a year after James Kirkpatrick’s death.

1857: Citizens of Hyderabad attack the Residency to free rebel soldiers who are locked up in the dungeons.

1860: The Rang Mahal building of Khairunnissa is deemed immoral and demolished.

1902: The Sphinxes guarding the building are replaced by lions before Curzon’s visit.

1908: Flood creates havoc damaging the Assistant Resident’s bungalow.

1949: The British Residency was handed over to Osmania University facilitated by Grace Linnell.

1977: The giant mahogany tree crashes on the scaled model behind the Residency building due to the Diviseema Cyclone.

1989: Bilkiz Alladin’s For the Love of a Begum brings to life the Residency building and the love story.

2002: William Dalrymple’s White Mughals is published to global acclaim.

2013: The restoration of the Residency Building begins after a series of surveys.

2022: The Residency hosts a simple ceremony with WMF handing over the building to the college officials.