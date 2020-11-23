Of 24,139 samples tested, 602 COVID cases detected

HYDERABAD

Telangana recorded 602 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 24,139 tests were conducted. Comparatively less number of tests are conducted on Sundays and holidays. Usually, around 40,000 to 45,000 tests are conducted in a day. The State Health department officials earlier said that in other States too, less tests are conducted on Sundays and holidays.

Of the 24,139 people tested on Sunday, results of 281 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 602 cases include 129 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 62 from Rangareddy, 60 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 51 from Karimnagar. The lowest of one case each was recorded in Narayanpet, Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, and two each in Yadadri Bhongir and Jangaon.

From March 2 to November 22, a total of 51,58,474 samples were put to test and 2,64,128 were detected with coronavirus. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, out of the total cases, 11,227 were active cases, 2,51,468 have recovered, and 1,433 people have died. While the recovery rate in India is 93.7%, it is 95.2% in the State.