Odisha Minister appreciates State’s schemes for weavers

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 23:06 IST

Odisha’s Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and her team, who are on a three-day tour to Telangana, have appreciated the State government’s initiatives in handlooms and textiles sector.

As part of the tour from September 27 to 29, the Textiles Minister along with three officers from the Directorate of Textiles, Odisha, visited handlooms clusters and cooperatives. On Thursday, she met Handlooms and Textiles Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad and invited him to Odisha.

Ms. Sahu visited the Pochamplly handloom cluster and HWCS Ltd Koyyalgudem of Yadadri district on Wednesday. During her visit to Pochampally village, she interacted with weavers who are weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns in silk and cotton.

The Minister observed that the technique of Ikkat weaving required true precision and skill . She also visited HWCS Ltd Koyyalagudem which is famous for Double Ikkat bedsheets and furnishing cloth and interacted with society members.

The Odisha Minister appreciated Telangana government’s schemes such as 40% yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers and Nethannaku Cheyutha.

Later, the Ministers exchanged views over the implementation of the various schemes in their respective States for uplifting poor handloom weavers. The Odisha Minister also visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

