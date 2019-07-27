Odisha CM thanks TS for post-Fani restoration

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the support extended by the Telangana government and its team of skilled workmen in restoration of power supply lines in the aftermath of super cyclone Fani that devastated the coastal areas of Odisha in May this year.

Mr Patnaik, in a letter addressed to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, conveyed heartfel thanks on his behalf and on behalf of the people of Odisha for the immediate response from Telangana government, which deputed technicians to support and assist restoration of power supply after the cyclone.

“The work carried by the team of professionals from your State was really praiseworthy. This is to place on record our appreciation for the contribution made by the team of your State which helped us in expeditious restoration of power supply to the consumers,” Mr. Patnaiak said in the letter to Mr. Rao.