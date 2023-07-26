ADVERTISEMENT

Octogenarian flags off ninth ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’

July 26, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Somaiya Gopinath, an octogenarian resident of Chennai, flagged off the ninth fully booked ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’ running towards pilgrim places of Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj from Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday. The nine-day trip will take the pilgrims to these holy places, and the fare is all inclusive of travel, food and rest.

The train provides boarding/de-boarding facility at eight places – Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram.

The train comprises both AC and non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7), said a press release.

