Octogenarian flags off ninth ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’

July 26, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Somaiya Gopinath, an octogenarian resident of Chennai, flagged off the ninth fully booked ‘Bharat Gaurav Train’ running towards pilgrim places of Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj from Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday. The nine-day trip will take the pilgrims to these holy places, and the fare is all inclusive of travel, food and rest.

The train provides boarding/de-boarding facility at eight places – Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram.

The train comprises both AC and non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7), said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.