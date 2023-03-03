Occultist nabbed for sexual harassment

March 03, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An occultist was arrested from New Malakpet and remanded by Langar House police on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in the name of treatment and later promising to marry her.

The incident took place three years ago, when the complainant was a minor girl having health problems. She had approached Ghulam Nakshband Hafeez Pasha, hailing from Nellore, at Rahmathabad Shareef Darga to cure her diseases through prayers.

The 52-year-old ‘baba’ “performed prayers” for the girl at her house. He touched her inappropriately and when she raised an objection, the occultist convinced her that it was part of the treatment. The girl complained about it to her parents, but the accused ‘covered’ it up saying she was reacting like this because of her “poor mental condition”.

When the family secretly installed cameras in the room before his next visit, he was caught red-handed. He confessed and promised to marry her, police said.

The occultist was booked for cheating, sexual harassment and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.