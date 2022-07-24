Telangana

Obul Reddy, DAV students excel in CBSE results

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
The Hindu BureauJuly 24, 2022 06:19 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 04:20 IST

The P. Obul Reddy Public School excelled with 100% results in the 12th class. Garima Ketan Chauhan from the Science stream topped with 98.8% marks including centum marks in Physical Education and 99% in Mathematics and Physics. Pratiksha Nayak topped the Commerce stream with 98.6% including 100% marks in Business Studies and 99 % marks in Economics and Accountancy. Jhasha Korra topped the Humanity stream with 97.6% including 100% scores in Legal Studies. Other toppers include Utkarsh Bagri (97.8%) and Tarang Sircilla (97.6%). The school principal said that 99.83% of students scored 60% marks.

D.A.V Public school, Safilguda upheld its record with exemplary results. P. Ramya Nagasri topped the chart by scoring 99.4% and she is followed by four other students scoring between 98% to 99.4% aggregate. Of the 340 students who appeared for Class X, 76 scored 90% and above; 109 students bagged 80% and above while 84 and 49 students scored 70 and 60 percent respectively.

In Class XII results B. Sai Sathvika of the science stream took the top spot with 97% followed by S. Sai Sushanth and Swetha Vaidyanathan who scored 96.4% and 96.2% respectively. Praveer Muthiah and Thamanna Jain were toppers in the Commerce stream with 92 percent overall score, said the principal K. Parthipan.

