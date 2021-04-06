Telangana

Observers appointed for Nagarjunasagar bypoll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed General Observer and Election Observer for the Nagarjunasagar byelection.

An IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, will be the General Observer. He will be stationed at Vijay Vihar, Hill Colony in Nagarjunasagar. He can be directly approached at his quarters or over his mobile phone 8143113825, for any grievances related to the bypoll.

An officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Vijay Choudhary will be the Expenditure Observer. He can be contacted over his mobile phone 8143113826, or directly at his quarters at Vijay Vihar, for issues related to expenditure in the bypoll.

