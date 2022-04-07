Objectionable to term me as ‘BJP person’, says Governor Tamilisai

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

April 07, 2022 22:08 IST

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Ready to reveal the appointments of last 2 years

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has taken objection to Minister Jagadish Reddy’s comments that she visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri as a ‘BJP person’ and said it was unfortunate that such comments were coming from a Minister.

“I visited the temple as a devotee along with my husband. Did I carry the BJP flag or take along BJP leadership to the temple? I didn’t even care whether the protocol was followed,” she said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Governor submitted a report on Telangana issues apparently including the drugs controversy that has hogged the limelight in the recent times.

Taking further objection, she said she was feeling insulted and ignored by some actions of the government. She said the ministers and government officials skipped important events at Raj Bhavan and they should understand that the invitation was not from an individual. She appreciated some ministers joining in the Constitution Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor felt that some baseless allegations are being made about her functioning and she was ready to reveal the appointments given in the last two years. “At the most, I have met State BJP leaders only a couple of times just as I met leaders of other political parties.”

Pointing out that she was being deliberately ignored on protocols, she said all her tours in the State were either by road or train even when the visit is a long-distance one. When questioned if the government was deliberately not providing helicopter service to her, she said she has no idea but she was travelling by road or train only in the last six months.

She said all the official programmes in the Raj Bhavan have the pictures of the President and Prime Minister as the backdrop and avoiding the Chief Minister’s photograph was not deliberate.