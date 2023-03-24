HamberMenu
Obesity on the rise in India, warns bariatric surgery experts

Obesity is a leading cause of many health issues such as joint pains, infertility, breathing issues and cardiac problems

March 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of the awareness programme on obesity organised by Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD

Speakers at an awareness programme on obesity here on Friday said the condition was a leading cause of many health issues such as joint pain, infertility, breathing issues, cardiac problems and cancers affecting colon, breast and endometrium.

During the event, organised by Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, it was pointed out that obesity was on the rise in India. “Nearly one in 16 women and one in 25 men is obese in India,” some of the speakers said quoting the data published in the fifth and the latest round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

It showed that obesity was more prevalent among women than men and the so-called “middle-aged spread” was a reality for the Indian waistline,” said Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, senior surgical gastroenterologist and expert bariatric surgeon.

The data showed that one fourth of young women in India are overweight and a little over a fifth of young men are also above the normal body weight.

Director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti pointed out that bariatric surgery was an option to lose weight and gain relief from metabolic problems such as hypertension and diabetes. Periodic bariatric support group meeting was also an important step for encouraging those who underwent bariatric surgery to see their progress, he said.

