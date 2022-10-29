‘OBC census is a serious concern of the nation’

BC Commission chairman writes to PM

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 29, 2022 19:59 IST

Telangana Commission for Backward Classes chairman V. Krishna Mohan Rao asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why BJP is shilly-shallying on the OBC census. He said that this is a serious concern of the nation.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister here on Saturday, the Commission chairman said that there was a need to re-look at the demand for caste census so that all the sections of society will be mainstreamed. Stating that the BJP projected to be pro-OBCs but in reality, he said that they did not find any substance in its claims.

“Rajnath Singh, who was Home Minister during the first term of BJP at the Centre, made a statement on the floor of Parliament in 2018 that the Government was ready to hold the caste census in the forthcoming 2021 population census and went to the extent of holding the discussions with the Registrar General and Commissioner of Census of India which incidentally falls under the Home Ministry; such statements rekindled the hopes of Bahujan or OBCs, so that eventual political under representation could be redressed. It did not happen and rather the BJP Government offered fuzzy and fizzy explanations before the Apex Court that no such decision has been arrived at and follow the policy stand of Governments since 1950,” said Mr Krishna Mohan Rao, adding that majority state governments had adopted unanimous resolutions in assemblies demanding for OBC census.

