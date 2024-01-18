o9 Solutions to launch a specialised supply chain skills academy in TS

January 18, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

o9 Solutions, offering financial forecasting and tailored product mixes aligned with market demands, will launch a specialised supply chain skills academy in partnership with the Telangana government.

The goal of the initiative is to equip scores of high potential graduating engineers in specialised supply chain skills that are in demand from global companies across various manufacturing and retail industry verticals. The skills in which training would be provided span industry domain knowledge, product management, AI and other technical skills that would help graduates to be ready on day one to combine centres of excellence being set up by the companies to enable supply chain planning and execution.

The announcement was made during Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s meeting with o9 founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos. As part of the understanding, o9 would extend its support by providing knowledge and industry domain experts to drive the academy in both physical and virtual models.

The State government would provide support to access the educational institutions and physical training infrastructure in the State.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that skilling across various sectors was of prime importance and creating experts in the supply chain sector was of utmost importance for making the State a hub for manufacturing and exports. Mr. Gottemukkala said that the firm was happy to provide support to Telangana as it would enable significant employment opportunities for youth in the supply chain processes of new investments coming to the State.