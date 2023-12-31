NY dedicated to farmers, women and youth: CM

December 31, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the government is actively working out modalities to impart training to the youth in latest technologies and provide security for their bright future.

The government is geared up for a thorough revamp of the education system from KG to PG in this direction. It is equally committed to the promises made to farmers. The government has resolved to dedicate the New Year to farmers, women and youth and steps would be taken to cleanse the systems to usher in people’s governance as assured by the ruling Congress.

In a message to the people on the eve of New Year, the CM recalled how the government had dismantled barricades and made people partners in the governance keeping the ruling Congress party’s promise of restoring democracy. Two of the six guarantees had already been implemented and the government was committed to implement the remaining four in the New Year, with an aim to reach out the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible people.

Asserting that the government was committed to implement all the promises it made to the people, he said steps had been taken to add a human touch to governance. Efforts were being made to strengthen the State’s economy which suffered severe damages during the previous BRS’ regime and the government had already released white papers explaining the status of affairs in Finance and Energy sectors.

A White Paper on irregularities in the Irrigation sector would be released soon explaining about the facts and figures of the sector. The ruling party had assured that it would take steps to recover the public money that had been exploited by the previous Government and steps had been initiated accordingly. Scores of eligible people anxiously waited for pensions, ration cards and houses over the last 10 years and the Government was committed to reach out the benefits of welfare schemes to all sections.

In this context, he wanted the people not to get confused about the false propaganda by a section of people who were unable to digest the loss of power. “This is not the previous regime. It is people’s Government and the doors for them will be open for them round the clock,” he asserted adding steps had been initiated to collect the details of cases registered against the people who participated in the separate statehood movement so that they could be freed from them.

The government had provided insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to auto drivers and unorganised workers while it was also committed to the welfare of journalists.