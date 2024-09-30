Nutritional awareness key to child development, says Seethakka

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday underlined the need for vigorously organising nutritional awareness programme as a social movement to better nutritional outcomes in children and pregnant women.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Poshan Arogya Jatara’ held at the Anganwadi centre in Manakondur mandal headquarters on Monday.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, District Collector Pamela Satpathy and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seethakka exhorted all the stakeholders to promote nutrition awareness-building initiatives to prevent anaemia among children and pregnant women. Activity-based curriculum and good nutrition will help foster holistic early child development, she noted.

She lauded the organisers of the Poshan Arogya Jatara for setting up the interactive game board of ‘Vaikuntapali’ (game of Snakes and Ladders) as an educational tool to spread awareness about nutrition for building a healthy society.

Later, the Minister held a review meeting with the officials of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW), collectors of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Sircilla districts at R&B Guest House in Karimnagar.

Secretary and Commissioner of Department of WDCW Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Anita Ramachandran, Director of WDCW A. Kanthi Wesley and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.