NutriAIDE mobile app launched

February 16, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

NutriAIDE, an innovative and comprehensive mobile app designed to empower users for healthy and sustainable nutrition, was launched today by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition Director R. Hemalatha and Markus Keck, Chair of Urban Climate Resilience at Augsburg University, Germany, in the presence of scientists working on the transformation of urban food environments, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

NutriAIDE is not just another calorie-counting app but a tool to help users to reflect on their eating habits and enables them to transform their personal behaviour and food environment. It also involves an AI-based photo recognition tool that can identify the foods one is consuming by just clicking a picture of the food for intake assessment.

It enables keeping track of micro and macronutrient content and dynamically calculates the carbon footprint of food choices of an individual. The app has been developed as part of a collaborative project by Institutes of global repute from India and Germany over the last two years, said ICMR-NIN Principal Investigator SubbaRao M. Gavaravarapu.

“NutriAIDE app serves as a powerful tool for consumers to measure and transform their food practices.. It seeks to provide an engaging experience with an opportunity to ‘mind’ what they eat, ‘move’ to ensure adequate physical activity and ‘map’ their food environments and rate them,” said Dr. Hemalatha.

“This project is an opportunity to do truly transformative science that will make a lasting contribution to improving food choices and nutrition in India. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and scientific research, the team aims at improving the way individuals approach nutrition by following a holistic approach,” said Prof. Markus Keck.

The mobile app is an outcome of an ongoing collaborative research project titled “NutriAIDE- Building smart food environments for improved nutrition” developed in an Indo-German collaboration with leading institutes including the ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition (India), University of Augsburg, the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrücke, and the Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment, Energy, and Chandigarh based start-up Calvry Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd, said a press release.