Nurturing budding writers

Welfare college in Nizamabad honing students’ skills under ‘School of Emerging Writers’

In a busy digital world, where people have very less time to read and write and are mostly found browsing the internet, here is something welcome.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women (TSWRDCW) in Nizamabad is nurturing students as writers under ‘The 10 A.M. Project’.

The project allows students to explore anything that they are fascinated about. However, the underlying mission is to engage the students into reading and writing (in areas of their choice and interest) in each phase of their learning through customised course material, book grants, internship projects and one-on-one interactive sessions with subject experts.

The recorded outcomes from students, whether in the form of writing, art or a product, are transposed onto a professional platform where they begin to establish themselves as competitive participants in the real world, which will eventually augment their artistic and entrepreneurial competencies.

As part of the literary initiatives of the School of Emerging Writers, TSWRDCW has been encouraging students to express themselves in areas of art and writing. Many of them have come up with their original work and their fervent dedication towards writing helped them author exceptional books over the last one year.

Sada Panga’s Anaganaga Oka Bhavam is the very first poetry book that was published. The work sets forth a trajectory for many young thinkers who wish to be heard and seen.

Sathvika Dyagali’s Neeli Swapnaalu is an interesting compilation of art and poetry. Every poem in the book has a painting, presenting before the readers’ eyes a refreshing perspective of thought.

Nandini Kokkera’s Neetho Zara Maatlaadala sensitises readers through the peaks and valleys of a teen’s heart. The outspoken spirit of the poet echoes more loudly in everyday Telangana dialect.

Praasa Pichukalu, an illustrated Haiku poetry work, is a contemporary, deeply heartening coalescence of poetry and art.

The stunning illustrations in the work are conceptualised by the poet herself as she attempts to reimagine the Haiku verse in a visual universe, crafting the expression anew. The book showcases more than 50 sketches, conceptualised by the poet and improvised by the artist.

The work earns its eminence as it sensitises the readers towards multifarious aspects of human life. The poetry is composed in classical Aataveladi style which demands great skill in accurate composition of rhyme scheme, rhythm and style. It is a collaborative work by Akhila Ganganolla and Supraja Narra.

Detective Madhuri is a compilation of short stories on crime presented with striking graphics.

“We are encouraging students to express themselves in any form of their choice. So far, seven books were written by students and all of them were published,” coordinator of the School of Emerging Writers and English lecturer K. Sandhya Deepti told The Hindu.