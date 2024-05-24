GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nursing student’s ‘suspicious death’ sparks massive protest in Bhadrachalam

Published - May 24, 2024 04:35 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Student activists taking out a protest rally in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday demanding an impartial inquiry into the suspicious death of B.Sc (Nursing) first year student P. Karunya in the temple town.

Student activists taking out a protest rally in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday demanding an impartial inquiry into the suspicious death of B.Sc (Nursing) first year student P. Karunya in the temple town. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The death of 18-year-old P. Karunya, a B. Sc (Nursing) first year student, under suspicious circumstances in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday sparked a massive protest in the temple town on Friday.

Karunya was reportedly found lying unconscious with injuries, on the premises of the Maruthi College of Nursing in Bhadrachalam on Thursday morning. She was immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital in the town. She died while undergoing treatment on Thursday evening. The deceased hailed from Konijerla in Khammam district.

The incident triggered a huge protest by the family members of the deceased and student activists. The protesters laid siege to the college on Friday morning suspecting foul play in her death.

However, sources close to the college management attributed her death to an ‘accidental fall’ from the first floor of the college building. Enraged over the incident, some relatives of the deceased tried to manhandle a representative of the college management. The police intervened and defused the tense situation.

In a statement, the SFI district secretary B Veerabhadram demanded an impartial inquiry into the ‘suspicious death’ of Karunya to render justice to her family.

