Telangana

Nursing School principal trapped by ACB

more-in

Two tutors aiding the corrupt person also arrested

In charge principal of MGM School of Nursing Lakavath Satish Kumari was caught in her office by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 40,000 from Balguri Jyothi, who is working as ANM in Venkatapur primary health centre.

ACB DSP A. Madhusudhan said Ms. Kumari demanded the bribe to issue relieving order to the complainant certifying that she completed three years of General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) training. Two other Grade – II tutors in the nursing school — Thippani Shoba Rani and Ganipaka Sharada — were also apprehended for abetting the principal’s demand for bribe.

“The in-charge principal instead of performing her public duty, improperly and dishonestly abused her official position to obtain undue advantage from the complainant. The two tutors are also found guilty of abetting the offence. The in charge principal and the two tutors are being arrested and produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad,” Mr. Madhusudhan said asking the people to call toll free number 1064 to lodge complaints with the ACB and take action against corrupt officials as per law.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 8:11:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nursing-school-principal-trapped-by-acb/article30694342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY