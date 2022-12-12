  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Nursing college students injured in accident on NH-65 

Speeding truck hit the college bus carrying students

December 12, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

At least a dozen students of a private nursing college suffered injuries after their vehicle fell on its side after being hit by a speeding truck near Nakrekal on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Nalgonda district limits on Monday.

The college bus reportedly had 30 persons on board at the time of accident, all are said to be safe and stable.

According to information, the accident took place at around 9.30 a.m., when the students of the nursing college were on their way to Nalgonda town. Their bus was reportedly hit by a speeding truck near the Thatikal flyover on the highway resulting in the driver losing control and the bus falling on its side.

The victims were shifted to a health centre at Nakrekal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.