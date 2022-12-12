Nursing college students injured in accident on NH-65 

December 12, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At least a dozen students of a private nursing college suffered injuries after their vehicle fell on its side after being hit by a speeding truck near Nakrekal on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Nalgonda district limits on Monday.

The college bus reportedly had 30 persons on board at the time of accident, all are said to be safe and stable.

According to information, the accident took place at around 9.30 a.m., when the students of the nursing college were on their way to Nalgonda town. Their bus was reportedly hit by a speeding truck near the Thatikal flyover on the highway resulting in the driver losing control and the bus falling on its side.

The victims were shifted to a health centre at Nakrekal.