Nursing College at Siddipet to be inaugurated in March

Unani can treat chronic deceases, says Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the nursing college at Siddipet will be inaugurated in March with about 100 students. The classes will be commenced in the old MCH centre.

Disclosing these details at a review meeting held at the district headquarters town on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that all arrangements should be made in the temporary premises and foundation stone will be laid for the permanent building in the next two weeks.

“Every year there will be an intake of 100 students and as many as 400 students will be there in the college. About five acres of land was identified in the outskirts of Ensanpally for the construction of college building and foundation stone will be laid in the next two weeks,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the review meeting.

College principal Sunitha, nodal officer Dr. Kashinath, Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman Ravinder Reddy and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao said that Unani can treat chronic deceases and patients can get excellent results. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating free medical camp at the Siddipet district headquarters town on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that awareness need to be crated among public on Unani and Ayush.

The Minister has also handed over Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the beneficiaries in another programme.