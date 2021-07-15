Telangana

Nurses protest at Dharna Chowk

Nurses recruited to government hospitals on outsourcing basis when the pandemic had hit last year, protested at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Thursday, demanding regular service or continuation of contract for one more year.

The 1,640 nurses had started their protest 10 days ago alleging that some of them were asked not to attend duties any more.

The nurses were recruited to various tertiary care hospitals on outsourcing basis for a period of one year (from April 1, 2020, to March 30 this year.

They held placards stating that their protest will continue till they get their jobs back.


