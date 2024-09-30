Nursery student run over by school van in Rajanna Sircilla district

A four-year-old nursery student of a private school was crushed to death after she came under the wheels of a school van beside the school building in Mustabad mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as S. Manogna of Namavaram village in Mustabad mandal.

According to sources, Manogna died on the spot after being knocked down by the reversing bus on the school premises.

Agitated over the incident, student activists of the SFI staged a dharna in front of the school on Monday afternoon, demanding justice to the family of the victim. The Mustabad police have registered a case.