A 23-year-old woman working in a private hospital in Kondapur was found dead in her hostel room in Kachiguda on Wednesday evening. Police found a needle mark on her arm and suspect that she self-administered a chemical to end her life. She was residing in the hostel with her sister and other co-workers.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

