‘Numbers rose, but crime rate declined’

More FIRs lodged, fewer serious crimes, says Suryapet SP

Enforcement actions led to the rise in number of first information reports (FIRs) by over 500 compared to 2019, but the rate of grave crimes in the district declined by 26%, District Superintendent of Police R. Bhaaskaran said on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, disclosing the annual crime report, he said more people had approached the police and utilised services, evident from the rise in FIRs, 31% rise in weekly grievance day petitions and overall, 13,219 petitions (13,390 in 2019), despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

Appreciating his staff, Mr. Bhaaskaran said the average response time for dial-100 calls was 14 minutes. He recollected the services of all personnel during and in the implementation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The figures produced by laser speed guns on Highways, to check reckless driving, have almost tripled from 11,129 in 2019 to 33,283. The figures is glaring considering the fact that it is during the period when lockdown was in force. Similarly, 203 persons were killed in road accidents compared to 257 last year.

The special drives by Suryapet police, to arrest illegal transport of PDS rice, sand and liquor, and contraband such as gutkha and ganja, has shown results.

The annual report also tells a story about the drinking habits of people of Suryapet, the work of field police officers and the failure of punishment in checking the practice.

Suryapet police in 2019 had booked 637 persons for drinking in public, the corresponding number this year leapt to 2,737.