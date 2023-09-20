HamberMenu
Number of voters in Telangana reaches 3.13 crore after SSR 2023 

 Deadline for submission of claims and objections ends today

September 20, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The total number of voters in Telangana reached 3.13 crore as of Tuesday, the deadline for submission of claims and objections related to special summary revision of electoral rolls 2023 (SSR-2023).

Of these, 1.57 crore are male voters and 1.56 crore female while 2,226 belong to the third gender. The gender ratio of the electors after SSR-2023 stands at a healthy 994 while the elector population ratio according to the electoral roll is pegged at 696.

Enrolment of young voters has been a major achievement of the election authority with voters in the 18-19 years age group increasing from 2.79 lakh as on January 5 to 6.51 lakh on September 19, registering an increase of 234%. Gender ratio of in this age group at 717 was a matter of concern for the election authority and the district election officers had been asked to make constant efforts to improve the ratio.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj announced that the deadline for receipt of claims and objections as part of SSR 2023 expired on Tuesday. The election body has received 13.06 lakh applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls during SSR-2023 and 6.26 lakh applications were received for removal of persons who were dead/shifted while 7.77 lakh applications pertained to modification of details in the electoral rolls. The election authority added 14.72 lakh names in electoral rolls since January this year while the names of 3.39 lakh had been deleted. Details in the electoral rolls of 10.95 lakh had been modified so far. This was a result of continuous sustained efforts by the district election officers under the guidance of the CEO.

The CEO said applications received till Tuesday would be disposed of before September 27 and the final roll would be published on October 4. The CEO said though Tuesday was the deadline for receipt of claims and objections as part of SSR-2023, eligible people could continue making applications for addition/deletion of names in the electoral rolls or for modification of details. These applications would be disposed of as part of continuous updation of electoral roll.

