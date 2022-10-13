Number of papers for SSC exams reduced to 6?

SCERT recommended reduction to reduce pressure

R. Ravikanth Reddy HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 22:07 IST

To reduce the burden on the 10th class students, the government has decided to reduce the number of papers from the existing 11 to six, officials said though the orders are yet to be issued.

According to the existing practice, all the subjects have two papers while the second language had just one making it 11 papers. However, for the last two years, the papers were reduced to six in view of the closure of schools due to the COVID pandemic and the mix of online and offline classes once the schools opened partially.

However, the government seems to have now decided to go ahead with six papers. The schedule of the Summative Assessment-I (earlier called the half-yearly exams) released on Thursday mentioned only six papers. Going by this, it is amply clear that final exams are also likely to be held for six papers.

Officials confirmed that the government had already taken a decision in this regard but the G.O. was yet to be issued. The decision was apparently taken based on a report by the SCERT that conducted a survey on the exam pattern. The Andhra Pradesh government had already taken a similar decision a couple of months ago and the G.O. was also issued.

