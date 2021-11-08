Number of liquor outlets enhanced by little over 400

HYDERABAD

08 November 2021

Total outlets across the State now at 2,620 against 2,216 in the past, says Excise Minister

The number of liquor outlets across the State increased by more than 400.

The total liquor outlets in different parts of the State now stands at 2,620 up from 2,216 existing so far. Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said the government had provided reservations to Goud community, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes as assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Accordingly, 756 outlets out of the 2,620 had been allotted to these communities while 1,864 had been allotted under the open category.

The government had allotted 363 outlets for those hailing from the Goud community, 262 for SCs and the balance to ST community people and the allotment had been made following lottery system. The Minister participated in the draw of lots for liquor outlets in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts held at Mahabubnagar collectorate on Monday. Mr. Srinivas Goud said the State government had introduced first-of-its-kind system to allot shops to the three communities with a view to improving their financial conditions. This was preceded by the Neera policy for the empowerment of Goud community people. In addition to giving priority to these communities, the government had relaxed the policy for allotment of outlets. Prospective licence holders should not furnish bank guarantee from one bank in place of obtaining guarantees from two banks till now.

The application and licence fee had also been kept unchanged while there was minimal increase in the number of outlets which were much lower as compared with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Relaxation was also given in terms of bidding for more number of shops and licence fee slabs had been increased from the existing 8 to 12. The government had simultaneously taken steps to curb sale of arrack and steps had been initiated to check the cultivation and sale of ganja with an iron hand.

Cases under the provisions of PD Act would be registered against those engaged in cultivation and sale of ganja and the government was committed to control sale of illicit liquor.