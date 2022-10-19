Number of engineering colleges collecting ₹1 lakh and above doubles

Fee in 40 colleges is above ₹1 lakh

Number of engineering colleges collecting over ₹1 lakh fee doubled to 40 institutions from the previous 20-odd colleges even as the minimum fee has been hiked from ₹5,000 to ₹45,000.

The government issued orders on Wednesday finalising the fee structure for 159 colleges as per the recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC). The highest fee for the three-year block period starting from the year 2022-23 is fixed for Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) with ₹1.60 lakh.

As per the GO issued, the fee has been enhanced to over ₹1 lakh in 40 colleges. The fee for CVR college of engineering has been fixed at ₹1.5 lakh; while CBIT, Vardhaman College of Engineering and Vasavi College of Engineering will be permitted to charge ₹1.40 lakh per annum.

However, the government has not given any information on whether the fee reimbursement to the eligible candidates has also been increased. Till last year, eligible students used to be reimbursed the minimum fee of ₹35,000. With the minimum fee now enhanced to ₹45,000, there is no clarity on whether the enhanced amount would be reimbursed.

Along with engineering colleges, orders have been issued increasing fees for MBA, MCA, and M. Tech courses. The minimum annual fee for MBA and MCA courses would be ₹27,000 while it is fixed at ₹57,000 for M. Tech courses.

The government has also clarified that the fee has been fixed based on the details uploaded by the colleges online and is subject to verification. If any data found to be untrue government will revise the fee structure.