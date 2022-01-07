Numaish ‘closed down’

The All lndia Industrial Exhibition at Nampally was shut down on Thursday on receipt of a communication from Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to close the 45 day fair in view of surge in Covid cases and government restrictions on public gatherings.

In fact, the exhibition was closed down the day after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated it after the local police station served a notice.

The office bearers of exhibition society met the next day and decided to close the event for ten days but today’s memo from Mr. Anand almost sealed any hope of its reopening in the remaining days.

Society secretary Aditya Margam said the matter will be taken up with the government when situation improved. Mr. Aditya said the society had agreed to refund the rent of stall owners in view of closure of business.

and arranged free breakfast and lunch for them during the period.