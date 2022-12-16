December 16, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The art deco house and history of Telugu cinema

The kernel of Sarathy Studios in the Ameerpet area was the house of Maharaja Kishen Pershad, who was the prime minister during the time of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. The house was designed by Mohammed Fayasuddin in art deco style. It was the first studio in Hyderabad that marked the beginning of film revolution in city when the industry moved away from Madras to Hyderabad in 1956 beginning with Maa Inti Mahalakshmi.

A city of gardens and trellis of flowers

Hyderabad was known for its gardens and one of the most popular names for homes was: Phulban or a bower of flowers. In the Ali Jah Kotla area, a street was named Chameli ka Mandva. Maqhdoom Mohiuddin is known for his revolutionary poetry and stirring slogans too had a soft corner for the flowers. One of his compositions ‘Ek Chameli Ke Mandve Tale’ was picturised on Helen in the movie Cha Cha Cha in 1964.

Charting the skies in Ameerpet

One of the largest astronomical projects to chart came to Hyderabad due to the 1891 civil war in Chile. Called Carte du Ciel, the project aimed to map the sky using images on glass photographic plates. The Nizamiah Observatory in Ameerpet area had the necessary equipment in two telescopes an 8-inch aperture Cooke and a 15-inch Grubb that were bought by a nobleman Zaffur Jung Bahadur. But the mapping project was never completed due to the complexity of the task.

The park and one of the tallest flagpoles in the country

Damodaram Sanjeeviah, after whom the park in one corner of Hussainsagar Lake is named, was the first Dalit Chief Minister of any State in Independent India. He was the Chief Minister between 1960 and 1962 after the creation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. The park hosts a 291-feet tall flagpole that flies one of the largest Indian Tricolour in the country.

The hottest property destinations in 5000 BC

Gachibowli area is one of the hottest property destinations in Hyderabad with flyovers and a new Metro line. But the area was popular even during the Megalith Age or the great stone age (approximately around 5000 BC). Burial sites, menhirs, and other cultural artifacts were discovered D.G. Machenzi in 1935 in the area where the University of Hyderabad is located. The objects are preserved in the University of Hyderabad campus. (Contributed by Serish Nanisetti)