Nuggets of History

March 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Testing chloroform and declaring it safe

Hyderabad has the distinction of being the key site for the first use of chloroform for medical purposes. Edward Lawrie was the principal of Medical School of Hyderabad, the predecessor of Osmania Medical College. Lawrie carried out two sets of experiments on animals in 1888 and 1891 to prove that chloroform did not harm the heart. The rest is history.

An ear ring from a spice

Star Phool or Star Anise or Anasa Puvvu is de regueur in Hyderabadi biryani. Though the spice has its origins in China, it can be bought at the neighbourhood kirana store. In jewellery stores, the spice has inspired craftsmen and goldsmiths to create works of art. The seven-petalled flower gets moulded in gold and encrusted with precious stones.

Hyderabad’s first rebel against the British

One of the closest aides of French General Monsieur Raymond in Hyderabad was Raja Mahipat Ram. He was among the first to unfurl the banner of rebellion against the British, much before the 1857 First War of Independence. He was banished from the Nizam’s territory for his actions. Now, a stretch of road near the Residency Building bears his name.

A whiff of Isfahan in Karimnagar

Hyderabad is supposed to have resembled Isfahan in Iran when it was built in 1590s. But it is in Karimnagar that we can still catch an old connection with the Iranian city. Craftsmen in Karimnagar who create delicate silver filigree art say their work is inspired by craftsmen of Isfahan. In 2007, the GI Registry of India granted Geographical Indication tag to this age-old craft.

A university in the midst of Emergency

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will mark its golden jubilee in 2025. But it did not come without a struggle or sacrifice. The establishment of a central university was part of the six-point formula promised by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after the long struggle for Telangana. A fun fact is it was established on November 17, 1975, when the country was in a state of Emergency.

