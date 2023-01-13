Nuggets of History

January 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The home-grown animation character standing tall

The character of Chota Bheem, one of the most loved animation series among children was created in the animation studios in Hyderabad in 2008. The creator Rajiv Chilkalapudi is an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School. The character inspired by the mythological figure has become a money-spinner with other lines of income including merchandise and gaming products.

The temple town of Basar dedicated to Saraswati

India has very few temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. One of them is in Nirmal district’s Basar. Folklore has it that the Saraswati idol in Basar was created by Veda Vyas before writing one of the longest Sanskrit poems known as Mahabharata. Interestingly, the River Beas in Punjab is also named after Veda Vyas.

Saving the cave paintings of Ajanta

The Ajanta caves in Maharashtra were in the Nizam’s Dominion when they were discovered by a colonial soldier out for a hunt in the region in 1819. Nearly, a hundred years later the Nizam’s Archaeology Department hired two Italian specialists to save the cave paintings. Now, the caves are a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Tipping the hat to the polo grounds

The newspapers called it Police Action. But the military action to merge Hyderabad with India was code-named Operation Polo. The quirky code word was a reference to Hyderabad’s large number of polo grounds and polo players. The city had some 17 polo grounds before 1948.

The laddoo with a Persian name

Bandar Laddoo is a popular sweet in the two Telugu States. While it is named after the city of its origin Machilipatnam which is still called Bandar, it is a memory of a still older time. Machilipatnam was called Bandar-e-Mubarak in Persian chronicles of Golconda kingdom. While the kingdom disappeared, the memory persists.

(Contributed by Serish Nanisetti)