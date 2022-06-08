‘Nuclear energy can meet India’s energy needs’

HYDERABAD

If the country has to meet net zero carbon emission by 2070, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit, India has to rely on production of clear energy in the form of nuclear energy, asserted renowned nuclear scientist and member of the Atomic Energy Board (AEB) Anil Kakodkar on Wednesday.

Nuclear energy is also imperative to meet the upcoming demand for electricity in the country as it also clean energy, he said, and discussed about the dream of the father of Indian nuclear programme Homi J. Bhabha of supply of nuclear fuel assemblies and nuclear reactors to the global market.

Dr. Kakodkar participated in ‘Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Day’ as part of the Golden Jubilee Year 2021-22 at the Homi Bhabha Convention Centre here as the chief guest. NFC chairman and chief executive Dinesh Srivastava said that the institute has achieved 80% paperless management and has been supplying nuclear fuel to all the reactors of India.

“It is striving towards supplying nuclear fuel and other reactor components throughout the world. Its quality and cost effectiveness should help to compete globally,” he said.

The “NFC Highlights” magazine was released on the occasion. Atomic Minerals Division (AMD) director D.K. Sinha, ECIL CMD Rear Admiral Sanjay Chaubey and senior NFC officials D. Pramanik, Komal Kapoor and N. Vijayaragavan were present, according to a press release.