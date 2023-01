NTR’s death anniversary observed

January 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 27th death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao was observed by his family members and a large number of supporters at NTR memorial on Necklace road on Wednesday. NTR's daughter and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari, his sons Balakrishna and Ramakrishna, and Junior NTR were among those present.

