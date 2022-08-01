NTR’s daughter found dead at her residence 

In this undated photo, Uma Maheswari, daughter of Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao, who allegedly ended her life at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: -

August 01, 2022 21:39 IST

She was the youngest daughter of former Chief Minister of A.P. N T Rama Rao

Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari, youngest daughter of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, was found dead at her residence at Jubilee Hills here on Monday.

Family members had alerted the police at around 2.30 p.m., and soon her body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to information, Ms. Uma Maheswari, on Monday, had instructed the servants about the lunch menu for her visiting daughter’s family. She also had breakfast with her husband Srinivas Prasad.

At around 12 noon, she had gone into her room and bolted herself from the inside. A little later when the family knocked on the door to call her for lunch she did not respond, and when the door was forced open, she was found dead.

Grieving relatives who arrived at the Rd No 9B residence speaking to media persons said she had been suffering with a certain illness for some time and had also been depressed.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari coming out of the residence of K. Uma Maheswari, youngest daughter of late former CM of AP N. T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Monday | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Soon, former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family, N. Ramakrishna, N. Balakrishna and others reached the residence. They accompanied the ambulance to the OGH for autopsy.

Family members and the police did not make any official announcement on the causes and the manner of her death.

According to doctors who conducted the autopsy, a report of the examination would be available only on Tuesday. They did not disclose any other details as per the family’s request.

The doctors also said the family had donated the eyes of Ms. Uma Maheswari as per her wish to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute.

It was learnt that one of Ms. Uma Maheswari’s daughters who lives abroad was informed about the incident and the family was expected to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday.

Family members were making arrangements for her final rites.

Jubilee Hills police have registered a case under S. 174 of the Cr.PC for further enquiry into the death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline Roshni 040- 6620 2000).