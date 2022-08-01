Telangana

NTR’s daughter found dead at her residence 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 18:44 IST
Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari, 55, daughter of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao was found dead at her residence at Jubilee Hills here on Monday.

Family members who alerted the police in the afternoon shifted her body to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

According to information, Uma Maheswari had gone into her room at around 12 noon and bolted herself inside. She was found dead when the door was forced open a little later.

Grieving relatives and family members speaking to media persons said she had been suffering from a certain illness for some time and had also been depressed.

Family members, and the police, however, are yet to make an announcement on the causes and the manner of her death.

As per the last reports, procedure at the OGH was in progress.

It was learnt that Uma Maheswari’s eldest daughter who lives abroad was informed and the family is expected to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former A.P. Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family, actors N. Balakrishna and others reached the residence at Rd. No 9B and are overseeing the activities.

More details are awaited.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline Roshni 040- 6620 2000).

