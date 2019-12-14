NTPC to supply 1,500 MW more power to Telangana from March next

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has agreed to supply 1,500 MW of additional power to Telangana from March 2020 onwards to meet the increasing demand, particularly from major lift irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram.

According to Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) D. Prabhakar Rao, the NTPC has agreed to supply 1,500 MW power at below ₹3 per unit and most of the supply would be met from the national power producer’s solar generation capacity.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao said he had requested Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Gurdeep Singh at the power producer’s southern region customer meet held in Goa on Saturday, following the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to seek additional power supply of 1,500 MW from NTPC.

“Responding positively to the request, the NTPC-CMD has agreed to supply 1,500 MW power to Telangana at a tariff of less than ₹3 per unit,” he stated.

Mr. Gurdeep Singh recollected that during his last visit to Telangana, he met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Ramagundam and discussed the energy requirements of the State in view of the upcoming loads of lift irrigation projects as also from the 24×7 free power supply to the agriculture sector, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said quoting Mr. Singh. The NTPC had expedited work on the first phase of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project 2×800 MW at Ramagundam.

The meeting was attended by CMDs of all southern region power utilities, including G. Raguma Reddy of TS-Southern Discom and A. Gopala Rao of TS-Northern Discom.