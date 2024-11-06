NTPC to celebrate 50th Raising Day today

Decks have been cleared for the phase-II (3 x 800 MW) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) of NTPC at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district with NTPC’s Board of Directors according investment approval for the TSTPP’s phase-II at an estimated of ₹ 29,344.85 crore.

The board of the public sector power giant has given approval to this effect in its meeting held on Tuesday, NTPC sources said. The approval comes just ahead of NTPC’s 50th Raising Day (Golden Jubilee) celebrations scheduled to be held in its power plants across the country on Thursday. The first Ultra Super Critical Unit (800 MW) of the TSTPP (2 x 800 MW) of NTPC was synchronised with the grid in March, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the TSTPP’s first 800 MW unit to the nation in October the same year.

The nod for investment proposal for the TSTPP’s phase-II will pave the way for capacity addition of 2,400 MW as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act envisaging establishment of 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana, sources added. Billed as the most environmentally compliant pit head power station in the entire country, the TSTPP is expected to prove a boon for Telangana in terms of generating low-cost power, make optimum use of the energy and cater to rising electricity needs.

NTPC Ramagundam embraced renewable energy technologies in a big way. In 2022, the country’s largest floating solar PV project of 100 MW was commissioned in the reservoir of NTPC Ramagundam thermal plant in Peddapalli district.

