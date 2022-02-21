NTPC-SR Regional ED assumes office

Naresh Anand has assumed office as Regional Executive Director of NTPC Southern Region. In a release on Monday, NTPC Southern Region said Mr. Anand joined NTPC as Executive Engineer Trainee in 1984 and has rich and varied experience in areas of mechanical erection and maintenance, MTP, commercial, business development and planning. He held several important positions, in a career spanning over 37 years, and prior to the present posting was Member (Thermal), Central Electricity Authority.