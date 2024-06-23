ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Ramagundam reiterates commitment towards full compliance in ash utilisation

Published - June 23, 2024 06:26 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Ramagundam stands firmly in its adherence to the comprehensive rules and regulations established by both government authorities and NTPC itself regarding the utilisation of ash generated from its thermal power plant operations, a press release issued by NTPC Ramagundam stated.

Every aspect of the process, from initial ash collection to its final utilisation in various project sites, is meticulously governed to ensure full compliance with environmental standards and operational guidelines.

Through a stringent framework of all the procedures and checks, including transparent bidding processes for transporting agencies and meticulous documentation of ash quantities delivered and utilised, it ensures that there is no tolerance for deviation.

This commitment not only guarantees the efficient management of ash resources but also underscores NTPC Ramagundam’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and regulatory integrity in all facets of its operations, the press release added.

