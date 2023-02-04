ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Ramagundam, NABARD sign MoU for Integrated Farming System

February 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

Aims at helping small and marginal farmers in a cluster of six villages

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Ramagundam has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NABARD for implementing Integrated Farming System (IFS) in a cluster of six villages in Peddapalli district.

The agreement was signed in the presence of NTPC Executive Director (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar on Saturday, a press release said.

The MoU envisages implementation of the IFS by harnessing technology for water conservation, manure management, food security, regular income for farmers and crop productivity in a cluster of six villages — Kanalla, Ranakpur, Bamla Nayak Tanda, Brahmanpally, Antergaon and GD Nagar.

The MoU for IFS will amount to ₹54.29 lakhs wherein 49% of the expenses will be borne by NABARD and 51% by NTPC Ramagundam HR-CSR. The IFS will be benefitting more than 20 small and marginal farmers from the SC and ST communities with an endeavour to convert more than 100 acres of barren land into fertile land.

The MoU was signed between NTPC Ramagundam, Head of HR Department, Bijoy Kumar Sikdar and Chief General Manager, NABARD, Telangana Regional Office, Suseela Chintala.

CONNECT WITH US