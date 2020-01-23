NTPC Ramagundam launches Miyawaki project

This is the first time that NTPC has come forward to develop a dense native forest in an urban area with Miyawaki technique.

The NTPC-Ramagundam launched the Miyawaki project on Thursday at its oxidation pond area, covering over 1,400 square metres having around 2,900 trees of 53 varieties.

Collector A. Sridevasena and chief conservator of forests, Warangal, M.J. Akbar inaugurated the project by planting saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded the NTPC’s efforts in enriching the environment through innovative techniques and hoped that this pilot project would encourage others to come forward. Echoing a similar view, Mr. Akbar highlighted the significance of Miyawaki technique and the process involved in plantation.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from four NTPC township schools; CGM (projects) Prem Prakash, CGM (O&M) Mathew Vargehese, GM (FGD) Avinash Saraswat, CMO Sashmita Dash, GM (Technical Services) P.K. Laad; GM (Operation) B.C. Polai; GM (Maint) Soumendra Das; DFO M. Ravi Prasad; RMC commissioner B. Srinivas and senior officials from NTPC, Singreni Colliery, RFCL, Telangana Forest department and TSFDCL were present.

Developed in association with Peddapalli district administration and the Forest department and executed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDCL), the project involves a scientific way of planting.

After selecting a location based on soil quality, water availability and secured boundary wall, an area is dug up to 0.60 metres depth and followed by filling with various layers of rice husk, farmyard manure, cocopeat and ‘Jeeva Mutram’. Subsequently, planting points are marked at a grid of 0.75M x 0.75M and then species of high canopy (16 varieties), medium canopy (19 varieties) and low canopy (18 varieties) are planted.

The progress of plantation will be closely monitored and documented so that it can be replicated in other areas in a large scale.

Zero usage of chemicals and fertilizers inspired the authorities to go for the Miyawaki technique. This ensures a cent per cent native, organic and natural plantation within a short time. After two years of plantation, it becomes self-sufficient.

These dense forests not only help retain groundwater, recharge groundwater tables and support local biodiversity but also increase the green cover and curb air pollution.