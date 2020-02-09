NTPC PC bags award

Telangana

Ramagundam team declared Runner up

The Sankalp PC (professional circle) from NTPC-Ramagundam comprising STG Ravikanth, YSL Prasanna, V Satish Chandra and M Vamsi Krishna was declared 1st Runner up at the NTPC Professional Circle Convention - 2020 held at NTPC-Khargone on Saturday. The team’s Topic — Digitization for Flexibilization — was well appreciated by the jury. Saptarshi Roy, Director (HR) presented the awards to the winners. Organised by Corporate BE Dept, the programme saw participation by 16 teams from across NTPC.

NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana family congratulated Sankalp PC members for their outstanding performance.

