NTPC gives papaya saplings to local farmers

HYDERABAD

28 January 2021 18:39 IST

As part of its corporate social responsibility and community development programme, NTPC-Ramagundam has distributed about 25,000 papaya saplings among 20 local farmers at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Thursday.

According to NTPC officials, the community development measure had a financial implication of ₹3.25 lakh. The saplings were handed over to farmers at a programme held at NTPC’s vocational training centre in Ramagundam. NTPC-Ramagundam’s Head of Human Resources M. Vijaya Lakshmi distributed the to farmers from Badripalli, Kundanpalli, Talkkalpalli, Brahamanpalli, Gunturpalli, Malkapur and Mediapalli villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi asked the farmers to do cultivation in a scientific way to derive high yield and good returns. Deputy General Manager (CSR) D.S. Kumar and others participated.

