NTPC donates ₹99 lakh to fight COVID-19

NTPC-Ramagundam has donated an amount of ₹99.12 lakh to the Peddapalli district administration on Saturday for assistance towards providing PPE kits, sanitisers, three ply masks and N95 masks for those working to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. NTPC AGM (HR-CSR) Rafiqul Islam presented the e-cheque to Collector Sikta Patnaik.
Mr. Islam informed her about the steps taken by NTPC such as distribution of essential grocery items to 4,500 migrant workers, conduct of special health camps in labour colonies, sanitisation of plant and township premises, streamlining of manpower deployment; preparedness for quarantine facilities etc.
